Türkiye rolling out fresh cargo route along Middle Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. Türkiye is set to introduce a new freight route within the framework of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or the Middle Corridor), said Ufuk Yalçın, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Turkish State Railways (TCDD), Trend reports.

The new transportation corridor is set to hit the ground running, aiming to smooth the wheels of freight movements from the east to the west of Türkiye, with a keen eye on cutting through the congestion at the Marmaray Tunnel in Istanbul.

"Currently, freight is transported via Lake Van between Van and Tatvan using two ferries, which were fully modernized in 2017. These ferries run two roundtrips daily, handling goods from Iran and Turkmenistan to Türkiye's western regions. However, the current revenues from this route only cover about 15 percent of the operational costs. Despite this, the route remains strategically important for trade between East and West,"

Yalçın stated that to reduce the burden on the Marmaray Tunnel, plans are in place to launch a railway ferry between Balıkesir (Bandırma) and Tekirdağ across the Sea of Marmara within two months. This new route will allow for an increase in the number of night freight trains passing through Marmaray, helping to prevent traffic congestion.

"Experts believe this move will not only improve logistics within the country but will also enhance Türkiye's transit potential for international freight transport," Yalçın concluded.

