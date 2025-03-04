Birbank employees and customers planted over 2,800 trees for a “Green Future”

Birbank, in line with its commitment to ecological projects, took part in a large-scale tree-planting campaign organized under the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources' “Green Future” project. More than 2,800 trees were planted with the joint participation of Birbank employees and customers during the campaign. The event took place in the settlement of Mushfigabad, where Eldar pines and olive trees, suitable for the local climate, were planted.

This campaign continued last year’s initiative, launched in celebration of the “Year of Solidarity for a Green World.” According to the campaign’s terms, for every customer who placed a Digital Deposit of at least 500 AZN for 6, 12, or 18 months with interest payable at the end of the term, Birbank planted one tree in their name in October and November 2024. Customers were also presented with a special certificate for the planted trees. Through this initiative, customers not only benefited from digital banking advantages but also contributed to a greener world.

The project aims to support ecological balance, inspire the public—especially young people—to protect the environment, and promote collective action for a sustainable future.

Birbank remains committed to supporting environmental protection projects as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy.

Birbank, known for delivering the latest digital innovations and banking products, serves its customers through its mobile app with over 3 million active users, 119 branches, and 54 departments, making it the largest branch network in Azerbaijan. Until 2025, the bank operated under the name Kapital Bank, the country’s first bank and it’s a part of Pasha Holding. Kapital Bank continues its activities as a financial institution. For more information about the bank’s products and services, you can visit https://birbank.az/, call the 196 Information Center, or reach out through the bank’s various social media pages.