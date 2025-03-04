Uzbekistan, World Bank partner on major irrigation system upgrade

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 4. Uzbekistan's Minister of Water Management Shavkat Khamrayev met with a World Bank mission led by Sameh Vahba, Trend reports.

The discussion focused on ongoing water sector reforms and new collaborative projects aimed at improving water efficiency in the country.

Minister Khamrayev highlighted the progress made in areas such as canal concreting, pump station modernization, water-saving technologies, and digitalization. These reforms are expected to save the country around $10 billion annually.

The World Bank is set to fund a significant project, "Improving the National Irrigation System and Energy Efficiency," valued at $240.5 million, with the bank contributing $200 million. The project, slated for implementation from 2025 to 2030, will cover key regions such as Karakalpakstan, Namangan, Kashkadarya, Surkhandarya, and Bukhara. It aims to improve water supply to 232,000 hectares of irrigated land through the reconstruction of eight canals.

Both parties also discussed advancing technical and economic aspects of the project and strengthening investment cooperation in Uzbekistan's water management sector.