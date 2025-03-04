Azerbaijani MP to attend key talks at CIS Interparliamentary Assembly meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. The Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament's Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship Committee Azer Amiraslanov will visit Russia's St. Petersburg on March 5 to participate in a meeting of the permanent Commission of the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly of the CIS on Economics and Finance, a source in the Azerbaijani parliament told Trend.

According to the source, the meeting will discuss the draft special parts of the model Tax Code for CIS member states, as well as the progress of work on model bills on "Strategic Planning," "Standardization," "Licensing", and others.

In addition, the event will address several organizational issues.

