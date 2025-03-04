AZAL jet crash victims' items presented to National Museum of History of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. The personal and work-related treasures of our valiant crew members—Igor Kshnyakin, Aleksandr Kalyaninov, and Hokuma Aliyeva—have been graciously offered by their families to the National Museum of History of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The participants at the presentation ceremony remarked that the courage and selflessness displayed by our national heroes will be etched in the hearts of our people for all time.

The presentation of items belonging to our heroic crew members to the National Museum of History of Azerbaijan and the perpetuation of their heroism is a source of great honor and pride for the AZAL team.

On December 25, 2024, an Embraer 190-100 IGW passenger aircraft, registered as 4K-AZ65 in the state registry and owned by Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), operating a regular flight J2-8243 from Baku, Republic of Azerbaijan, to Grozny, Russian Federation, crashed near Aktau Airport in the Republic of Kazakhstan. As a result of the aviation accident, two crew members (the captain and the co-pilot), a senior flight attendant, and 35 passengers lost their lives. Despite the human casualties and injuries, during an emergency landing, it was possible to save the lives of 29 people thanks to the professionalism, courage, and bravery of the pilots and attendants. Following the receipt of information about the emergency landing in the Republic of Kazakhstan, necessary search and rescue operations were immediately carried out, and survivors were evacuated and provided medical assistance.

