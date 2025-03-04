Georgian PM explores Uzbekistan's Tashkent technopark

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 4. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, who is on an official visit to Uzbekistan, toured the Tashkent Technopark alongside Uzbek Prime Minister Abdullah Aripov, Trend reports.

During the visit, Kobakhidze was introduced to a range of high-tech products manufactured at the site, including household appliances, electronic meters, elevators, water pumps, industrial air conditioners, and refrigeration equipment.

The tour highlighted Uzbekistan’s efforts to enhance industrial innovation and strengthen economic cooperation with Georgia.

The Technopark, established under the initiative of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, serves as a hub for industrial cooperation and high-tech manufacturing. With direct investments exceeding $365 million, it hosts 16 production facilities focused on advanced technologies.