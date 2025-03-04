SCO secretary general and Uzbek FM discuss development of economic ties

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 4. Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov and the Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Nurlan Yermekbayev have discussed issues related to the development of economic relations, Trend reports via the minister's social media publication.

"Since its establishment, the SCO has become an important platform for practical and pragmatic cooperation. We discussed issues related to deepening cooperation within the SCO framework, strengthening regional security, as well as developing economic and cultural ties between member states. Uzbekistan is committed to strengthening multilateral cooperation and contributing to the overall prosperity of the region," the publication reads.

To note, the itinerary for Yermekbayev encompasses a strategic engagement in Uzbekistan from March 4 to 7, followed by a diplomatic mission to Tajikistan on March 14 and 15, and culminating with a collaborative visit to Kyrgyzstan from March 17 to 19.

During the Central Asian expedition, Yermekbayev is set to engage in high-level dialogues with the executive leadership of the respective nations and their diplomatic entities, while also participating in symposiums at premier political science institutions and various public forums.



He has previously engaged in trips to Russia, Belarus, and India during the months of January and February in the year 2025.

