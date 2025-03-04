Türkiye summons Iran's chargé d'affaires to Ankara to deal diplomatic issues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. The Charge d'Affaires of the Iranian Embassy in Ankara has been summoned by Türkiye's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trend reports.

According to Türkiye's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Öncü Keçeli, this invitation was made to discuss bilateral issues and some recent claims made by Iranian officials against Türkiye.

Keçeli mentioned that in recent times, Iranian officials have increasingly voiced their criticisms of Türkiye in public, and the ministry had already prepared and presented a file on this matter to the Iranian side.

“ We have observed that Iranian officials have publicly criticized Türkiye. A file on this issue has already been presented to the Iranian side,” Keçeli emphasized in his statement.

Meanwhile, the Turkish Ambassador to Iran was summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry on March 3, at which it was brought to the Ambassador's attention that recent statements by the Turkish Foreign Minister do not reflect reality. It was emphasized that statements undermining bilateral relations should be avoided.

Turkish FM Hakan Fidan recently stated that Iran's approach to foreign policy needs to change. According to him, this policy is putting a huge burden on the Iranian system. Fidan remarked that Iran should learn important lessons from the developments of the new era and should strengthen regional cooperation. Old mistakes should not be repeated.

---

Follow the author on X: @BaghishovElnur