Azerbaijan's ANAMA drills demining exercises for defense ministry sappers (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. Mine Action Agency of The Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA) has held “Humanitarian Demining” and “Battlefield Demining” exercises for the relevant personnel of the Ministry of Defense, Trend reports via ANAMA.

The main purpose of the theoretical and practical training, which lasted more than three weeks, aimed at transferring knowledge and skills in the field of humanitarian demining and battlefield clearance to the sappers involved in the exercise.

The exercise took place in a Ministry of Defense compound located in the Aghdam district. The personnel mastered knowledge in such areas as the rules for using mine detectors, tools, and equipment used in humanitarian demining operations, the application of humanitarian demining and battlefield clearance methodology, technical safety rules, visual and underground search in the field, the use of marking equipment, and the evaluation of found ammunition.

The participants who successfully completed the exercise were awarded ANAMA certificates.