Vehicles sporting “Justice for Khojaly” banner hitting streets in US cities (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. A tapestry of remembrance unfurled across the vibrant streets of major US cities, weaving together the threads of history and sorrow as an awareness campaign marked the 33rd anniversary of the Armenian-committed Khojaly genocide in the heart of Washington, New York, Atlanta, and Pittsburgh, Trend reports via the State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

The campaign was organized with the support of the committee and the Florida Azerbaijan Community. LED screen-equipped vehicles, carrying messages about the truths of Khojaly, paraded through the central streets of these cities.

The vehicles, passing by iconic locations such as the CNN building, Times Square, the Pentagon, the White House, the Capitol, and the University of Pittsburgh, displayed images of the Khojaly genocide victims along with illustrations showing the horrors of the tragedy.

The vehicles were adorned with slogans like “Justice for Khojaly!” “Recognize the Khojaly Genocide!”, “Crime Against Humanity by Armenia”, “Azerbaijanis Demand Justice!”, and “Remember Khojaly!”, "Pray for Khojaly!", along with disturbing facts such as “63 children, including newborns, were killed in Khojaly!” and “613 Azerbaijanis, including 106 women, 63 children, and 70 elderly people, were killed. Over 1,200 Azerbaijanis were taken hostage.” These facts were displayed to raise awareness among local communities.

The campaign caught the public's eye and made quite a splash. The goal of these annual awareness efforts in the U.S. is to draw attention to the facts surrounding the Khojaly genocide and educate the local population about this tragic event in Azerbaijan’s history.

