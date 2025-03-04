Azerbaijan to develop more space programs in coming years - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. Azerbaijan will develop more space programs in the coming years, the Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Samaddin Asadov said at an event dedicated to the World Engineering Day, Trend reports

He mentioned that with the development of space programs, the influence and position of the Azerbaijani government in space is strengthening.

"Azerbaijan today has a significant influence in the global space industry thanks to the work it has done. We could previously say this was regional, but now we can confidently say it’s global.

Our country is a participant in numerous space projects and international programs. Azerbaijan is one of the few countries with a special position in orbit. In the coming years, Azerbaijani engineers will prepare and launch the most professional satellites that meet the highest standards," he added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel