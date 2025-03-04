Azerbaijan slams Armenia for delaying regional communication opening

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. If the Armenian side is genuinely interested in the opening of communications in the region, it should not evade its obligations and must take practical steps in line with the new regional realities to facilitate the opening of communications, said Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada, Trend reports.

He made a comment in response to Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan's article about the communications between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"It is well known that Armenia, having occupied Azerbaijan’s internationally recognized sovereign territories for nearly 30 years, and causing the blockade of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, has not made a positive contribution to the real negotiation process for the opening of communications in the four years following the 44-day Patriotic War.



Although Armenia is aware of its written and signed obligations regarding the opening of communications connecting Azerbaijan’s western regions with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, it has yet to fulfill them.



Overall, Armenia putting forward proposals for essentially unnecessary, complex to execute, and practically lengthy routes serves to divert attention away from the process and obligations," the statement reads.