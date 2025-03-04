Azerbaijan's Baku hosts "Türkiye’s Centenary" photo exhibition (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. A photo exhibition titled "Türkiye’s Centenary" has been held in Baku, Trend reports.

The exhibition took place as part of the panel discussion titled "A Fairer World is Possible," which was organized at the Hilton Hotel in Azerbaijan's Baku.

The panel discussion was organized by the Republic of Türkiye Directorate of Communications under the Presidential Administration and the Stratcom Public Forums.

