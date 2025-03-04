Azerbaijan, Türkiye expand on parliamentary cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (GNAT), Numan Kurtulmuş, called Chairperson of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova, on March 4, to extend his greetings on the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan, Trend reports.

The Chairman of the GNAT conveyed his wishes for the holy month to bring peace, prosperity, and well-being to the brotherly Azerbaijani people and the entire Muslim world.

During the phone conversation, both sides exchanged views on bilateral relations between the two brotherly nations, including parliamentary cooperation. They expressed satisfaction with the high level of interaction between the legislative bodies, both on a bilateral basis and within international parliamentary organizations.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel