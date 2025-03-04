Kazakhstan, Oman discuss expanding trade routes, joint logistics projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tleuberdi held a meeting with the Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman Muhammad Al-Bahrani to discuss the current state and future prospects of Kazakh-Omani relations, Trend reports.

According to the country's Foreign Ministry, the two sides expressed satisfaction with the outcomes of the recent official visit to Kazakhstan by Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi and emphasized the importance of implementing the roadmap signed during the visit.

The discussions also focused on key issues, including strengthening trade and logistics links through the expansion of existing land and sea routes.

Both parties agreed on the need to initiate talks with interested stakeholders to form working groups for the joint development of logistics capabilities.

Additionally, they voiced support for Oman’s initiative to establish a direct investment fund for Kazakhstan and its neighboring countries.