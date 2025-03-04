Azerbaijani ombudsperson inspects detention of Armenian-origin war crimes defendants (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. The Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva continues her visits to places from which individuals cannot leave of their own will, a source in the Ombudsman’s Office told Trend.

According to the source, the Ombudsperson and members of her National Preventive Group for the Prevention of Torture conducted the next visit to the Temporary Detention Center and Investigation Prison of the State Security Service.

In the course of the visit, several individuals charged with crimes, including Ruben Vardanyan, Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkady Gukasyan, Bako Saakyan, Davit Babayan, and others, were individually received by the ombudsperson. During the confidential meetings, their complaints were heard, and the conditions for the protection of their rights were examined on-site.

During the visit, which also involved a medical member of the National Preventive Group, persons who were individually listened to and medically examined, including Vardanyan and Saakyan, said that since their detention, they have been treated humanely, faced no discrimination or mistreatment, were provided with normal detention conditions and medical services, and had been repeatedly visited by the ombudsperson and the International Red Cross Committee, as well as expressed gratitude for the subsequent reception.

Within the visit, the conditions of detention at the facility – personal hygiene and sanitation, medical care, and nutrition – were reviewed, and it was determined that no discrimination was made in the treatment of detainees and that their rights, necessary medical and psychological services, legal assistance, and access to information were ensured.

The received persons were given informative publications on legal acts regarding their rights and information about how to contact the Ombudsman’s "916" Call Center for further inquiries.

