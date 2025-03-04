Ukraine voids to resume active role in Middle Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. Ukraine expresses its desire to resume participation in the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), said Oleksandr Pertsovsky, the chairman of the board of “Ukrzaliznytsia” JSC, Trend reports.

Addressing the roundtable "Middle Corridor: Connecting Through the Caspian Sea" held in Azerbaijan's Baku, Pertsovsky reminded that since 2018, Ukrzaliznytsia has been a permanent member of the International TITR Association.

"I want to emphasize the importance of the work being carried out by all participants of the TITR in developing this transport corridor. The significance of an alternative route from East Asia to Western Europe cannot be overstated, and the increase in transport volumes along this route speaks for itself. Ukraine was forced to suspend its participation in the TITR due to geopolitical events, and today we are pleased to announce our intention to resume our involvement in the project. Active work is underway to restore ferry connections with Georgia, which will not only extend the TITR route to European countries transiting through Ukraine but also revive the former economic ties between our countries," he said.

Pertsovsky also highlighted that "Ukrzaliznytsia" is currently working on creating new business units.

