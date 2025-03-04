Iran proposes project for teaching ethnic minorities in their native languages

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. The Iranian government has proposed a new project to the Islamic Consultative Assembly aimed at promoting education in the native languages of ethnic minorities who are citizens of the country, said Fatemeh Mohajerani, spokesperson of the Iranian government, Trend reports.

Speaking during a press conference in Tehran, Mohajerani noted that the native languages of ethnic minorities living in Iran are an essential part of the country’s cultural heritage, which is explicitly mentioned in Article 15 of Iran’s Constitution. The country is home to approximately 400 languages and dialects, and this number is expected to grow.

"The project provides detailed information regarding languages. While Persian is the official language in Iran, other languages are considered part of the country’s cultural heritage. The project aims to address gaps in education so that bilingual individuals will not face obstacles in their studies while preserving their cultural heritage," she said.

Last week, the Iranian parliament rejected a plan to teach the languages and literature of ethnic minorities in secondary schools.

