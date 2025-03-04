Türkiye calls on int'l community to recognize Khojaly genocide (PHOTO)

Eldar Aliyev, the Azerbaijani Embassy's adviser in Türkiye, Faruk Köylüoğlu, the deputy mayor of Ankara Büyükşehir, Parviz Mammadzade, the adviser to the chairman of TADEF, and other political representatives condemned the Khojaly genocide as the most brutal and horrific tragedy in human history. They emphasized the importance of the international community recognizing the genocide and considered it a shared pain, not only for Azerbaijan but for the entire Turkic world.

As part of the event, panel discussions were held with participation from leading universities in Türkiye. The gathering concluded with a performance by popular artist Alihan Samadov.

In Antalya, a similar memorial was organized by the Azerbaijan Culture and Solidarity Association, the Turkic Hearths Organization of Antalya, and the Turkic World Community at Akdeniz University. Attendees included members from Kirkuk, various regions of Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan, as well as representatives from the Iraqi Turkmen Unity and Solidarity Society, our compatriots from South Azerbaijan, and students from Akdeniz University. The participants viewed a photo exhibition dedicated to the Khojaly genocide in the university’s lobby.

In his speech, Toğrul İsmayıl, a professor, provided an in-depth presentation on the history of the Khojaly genocide and its analysis from the perspective of international law. Following the presentation, participants had the opportunity to ask further questions.

In the Azerbaijan House in Kayseri's Talas district, a similar ceremony was held to honor the victims of Khojaly. The event was attended by Kayseri’s deputy governor Adnan Türkdamar, Talas Mayor Mustafa Yalçın, Melikgazi Municipality Mayor Mustafa Palancıoğlu, Kayseri Police Department Chief Atanur Aydın, Kayseri University Rector Professor Kurtulmuş Karamustafa, and many other officials.

The historical aspects related to the genocide were discussed, and the importance of international recognition was stressed. Participants also laid flowers at the Khojaly memorial located in the Azerbaijan Brotherhood Park.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel