Türkiye calls on int'l community to recognize Khojaly genocide (PHOTO)

Eldar Aliyev, the Azerbaijani Embassy's adviser in Türkiye,
Faruk Köylüoğlu, the deputy mayor of Ankara Büyükşehir, Parviz
Mammadzade, the adviser to the chairman of TADEF, and other
political representatives condemned the Khojaly genocide as the
most brutal and horrific tragedy in human history. They emphasized
the importance of the international community recognizing the
genocide and considered it a shared pain, not only for Azerbaijan
but for the entire Turkic world.
As part of the event, panel discussions were held with
participation from leading universities in Türkiye. The gathering
concluded with a performance by popular artist Alihan Samadov.
In Antalya, a similar memorial was organized by the Azerbaijan
Culture and Solidarity Association, the Turkic Hearths Organization
of Antalya, and the Turkic World Community at Akdeniz University.
Attendees included members from Kirkuk, various regions of
Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan, as well as representatives from the
Iraqi Turkmen Unity and Solidarity Society, our compatriots from
South Azerbaijan, and students from Akdeniz University. The
participants viewed a photo exhibition dedicated to the Khojaly
genocide in the university’s lobby.
In his speech, Toğrul İsmayıl, a professor, provided an in-depth
presentation on the history of the Khojaly genocide and its
analysis from the perspective of international law. Following the
presentation, participants had the opportunity to ask further
questions.
In the Azerbaijan House in Kayseri's Talas district, a similar
ceremony was held to honor the victims of Khojaly. The event was
attended by Kayseri’s deputy governor Adnan Türkdamar, Talas Mayor
Mustafa Yalçın, Melikgazi Municipality Mayor Mustafa Palancıoğlu,
Kayseri Police Department Chief Atanur Aydın, Kayseri University
Rector Professor Kurtulmuş Karamustafa, and many other
officials.
The historical aspects related to the genocide were discussed,
and the importance of international recognition was stressed.
Participants also laid flowers at the Khojaly memorial located in
the Azerbaijan Brotherhood Park.
