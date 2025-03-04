World Bank, Uzbekistan set plans for joint efforts on air quality and ecotourism

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 4. Uzbekistan'sMinister of Ecology, Environmental Protection, and Climate Change Aziz Abduhakimov met with Sameh Vahba, Global Director of the World Bank for Environmental Protection, Disaster Risk Management, and Sustainable Development, to discuss areas of mutual interest, Trend reports.

The meeting focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation in irrigation, landscape restoration, and air pollution control investments. Both sides emphasized the importance of the RESILAND project, which targets land degradation, desertification, and climate change across Central Asia. The project is part of the World Bank’s broader strategy for sustainable development and ecosystem conservation in the region.

Abduhakimov also presented the 2025 initiative to declare the year as the "Year of Environmental Preservation and Green Economy," highlighting upcoming events such as the Samarkand Climate Forum, Eco Expo International Exhibition, and the 20th CITES Conference.

Vahba presented reports on air quality in Tashkent and a roadmap for improving air quality management, developed in cooperation with the ministry. The World Bank has also suggested expanding efforts to monitor and improve air quality.

Both sides agreed to continue collaborating on projects aimed at restoring degraded landscapes, developing ecotourism, and supporting local communities, with a focus on atmospheric air monitoring and environmental protection.