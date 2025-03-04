Global DTC launches cutting-edge digital platform for Middle Corridor logistics

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. The Global DTC Pte Ltd company has announced the launch of a digital platform for the Middle Corridor, the company's Deputy CEO Alua Satybaldiyeva said at the roundtable "Middle Corridor: Connecting through the Caspian Sea" in Baku, Trend reports.

"We have developed a digital platform for the trade corridor aimed at optimizing the flow of goods between Asia and Europe. The key features of our platform include the creation of a collaborative ecosystem, support for electronic customs clearance, a module for tariffs and order management, digital document circulation, as well as a container tracking and monitoring system.

Today, we are pleased to announce the launch of our platform. We have invested significant efforts in its creation over the past few years to ensure the integration of all participants. Now the platform is open to all participants of the Trans-Caspian route — freight forwarders, shippers, and consignees. They will be able to track their containers in real time by entering the container number into the system. This will allow them to know the exact location of the cargo throughout its journey across Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Georgia," she emphasized.

She added that such a level of transparency was made possible through integration with the railroads of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Georgia.

"Last week, we completed the technical work and now plan to finish integration with the port of Aktau. After that, users will be able to see the current status of their container and the reasons for possible delays, whether it's a storm or other circumstances. This is certainly an important progress.

The next steps include integration with the Alat port in Azerbaijan and long-term plans for integration with Georgia's national port system, which will unify all of the country's terminals," Satybaldiyeva noted.

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that passes through several countries in the region, connecting Asia and Europe. It serves as an alternative to the traditional North and South corridors.

The route starts in China and passes through Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then continues through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor provides a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing longer sea routes.

