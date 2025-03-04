Azerbaijan to purchase electric buses for Nakhchivan’s public transport system - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. A total of 60 electric buses will be purchased for the organization of passenger transportation exclusively with electric motor buses in the public transport system of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan city, Trend reports.

In this regard, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree.

According to the decree, for purchase of 60 electric buses for the organization of passenger transportation exclusively with electric motor buses in the public transport system of Nakhchivan City, and installation of energy charging devices, as well as the improvement of the depot (garage) infrastructure to enhance the service level of these buses, in connection with the implementation of several issues related to the "State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2025" as stipulated in paragraph 1.12.4.4.12 of the Decree No. 268 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated December 27, 2024, regarding the application of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated December 16, 2024, No. 93-VIIQ, and through increasing the charter capital of "BakuBus" LLC, an amount of 33.4 million manat (19.6 million) has been allocated.

The Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan will ensure the financing of the amount specified in the first part of this decree.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan will address the matters arising from this decree.