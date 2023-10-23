Azerbaijani, Armenian PMs to take part in 4th Tbilisi Silk Road Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. The 4th Tbilisi Silk Road Forum will be held in Tbilisi from October 26 through October 27, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov will take part in the forum. Asadov's speech is scheduled for the first day of the event.

In addition, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will take part in the forum. He is also expected to speak on the first day of the event.

The 3rd Tbilisi Silk Road Forum was held from October 22 through October 23, 2019. The forum was attended by 2,000 government and business sector representatives from around 60 countries to discuss opportunities of strengthening political, economic and cultural relations between Asia and Europe.