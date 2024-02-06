OTS observers to monitor Azerbaijan's presidential election in liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. The observation mission of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has begun work in Azerbaijan to monitor the presidential election scheduled for February 7, Trend reports via "Election-2024" Independent Media Center.

The mission, headed by the Secretary General of the OTS Kubanychbek Omuraliev, includes officials from the organization’s secretariat, representatives of the Central Election Commissions (CECs) of member states and specialists from the OTS countries.

Meetings of the delegation are planned at the Foreign Ministry and the CEC of Azerbaijan.

The OTS observers will also monitor the election in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

The delegation's visit to Azerbaijan is scheduled until February 8.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.



On December 19, the CEC of Azerbaijan approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.



Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

"Election 2024” Independent Media Center was launched by the CEC of Azerbaijan.

