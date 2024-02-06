Azerbaijan counts OSCE representatives to observe presidential election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. The observation mission of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) has been in Azerbaijan for more than a month, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said during a press conference with media, Trend reports.

According to Panahov, the mission will observe tomorrow's presidential election.

“The delegation totally consists of 266 people,” he added.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.



On December 19, the CEC of Azerbaijan approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.



Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel