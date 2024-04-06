Azerbaijan establishes new settlement in Absheron district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved the law on partial changes in the administrative-territorial division of the Absheron district, Trend reports.

In accordance with the law, the following changes have been made to the administrative-territorial division of the Absheron district:

The newly formed settlement in the district has been named Shafag. It has been granted the status of a settlement and is included in the State Register of Territorial Units of Azerbaijan.

The Shafag rural administrative-territorial district has been established with Shafag settlement as its center and is included in the state register of territorial units of Azerbaijan.

The head of state has signed a decree on the implementation of the law "On making partial changes to the administrative-territorial division of the Absheron district".

According to the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan must, within one month, take measures to organize the activities of the representative office of the head of the Absheron District Executive Power for the administrative-territorial district of Shafag in accordance with the "Model structure and staff units of the apparatus of the head of the Executive Power of the city, district, and urban district, the representative office of the head of the Executive Power for the administrative-territorial district, and the sectoral administrative-territorial district of Azerbaijan" and inform the President of Azerbaijan.