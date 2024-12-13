Azerbaijan proposes to lower upper limit of conscription age to 30 years (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Azerbaijan proposes to reduce the upper limit of conscription age from 35 to 30 years, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the proposed amendments to the law “On Military Duty and Military Service".

According to the current law, conscripts are male citizens of Azerbaijan aged 18 to 35 who have undergone or are required to undergo initial military registration and have not served mandatory active military service. According to the amendments, conscripts will be the country's male citizens aged 18 to 30 who have undergone or are required to undergo initial military registration and have not served mandatory active military service.

Thus, conscripts who lost the right to deferment, as well as those who have no right to deferment or no grounds provided by this law, and who were not called up for mandatory active military service within the specified period for various reasons, were supposed to be conscripted in the next conscription until they reach the age of 35. However, according to the amendment, such individuals will be called up for military service in the next conscription until they reach the age of 30.

