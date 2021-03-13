Azerbaijan confirms 265 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 733 new COVID-19 cases, 265 patients have recovered and eight patients have died, Trend reports on Mar. 13 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 239,692 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 230,726 of them have recovered, and 3,276 people have died. Currently, 5,690 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 10,470 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,701,181 tests have been conducted so far.