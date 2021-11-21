Baku holds award ceremony of winners in team all-around of 35th FIG World Championships (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The award ceremony of the winners and prize-winners in the team all-around of the 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships was held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports on Nov. 21.

Russian team grabbed gold medals, US team grabbed silver medals while United Kingdom team - bronze.

The 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships is being held in Baku from November 18 through November 21.

About 270 gymnasts from 33 countries are taking part in the competition.

At the championship, Azerbaijani gymnast Mikhail Malkin won a silver medal in tumbling.