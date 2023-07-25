Number of Azerishig subscribers in liberated territories of Azerbaijan revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. There are already 932 subscribers of Azerishig OJSC (Baku electrical grid operator) in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan after the second Karabakh war, Director of the Center for Training and Innovation of Azerishig JSC Araz Mammedzade said at a meeting with media representatives in Hadrut, dedicated to the work done in six months of 2023, Trend reports.

According to him, as many as 279 of the 932 subscribers are corporate.

Mammedzade noted that all subscribers in the liberated territories are provided with smart meters.

"The number of subscribers is expected to increase in the coming years. Azerishig OJSC is fully ready for this and is able to meet any electricity needs," he added.

In accordance with the instructions of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Azerishig OJSC is working on the reconstruction of the electric grid in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

Power lines are being replaced with insulated wires, electrical supports have been replaced, and electricity meters have been completely updated.