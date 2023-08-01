Heads of main departments of Azerbaijan's Mobilization and Conscription Service dismissed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1. The heads of all five main departments of the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription of Azerbaijan have been relieved of their positions, Head of the Public Relations and International Relations Department of the Civil Service, Parviz Sadraddinov told Trend.

The following persons have been relieved of their positions:

Head of the Main Conscription Department, Major General Chingiz Kichikbekov

Head of the Main Personnel Department, Major General Azad Aliyev

Head of the Main Department of Organizational Control, Colonel Famil Aslanov

Head of the Main Logistics Department, Colonel Anar Aliyev

Head of the Main Department for Mobilization, Colonel Vali Rzayev

-