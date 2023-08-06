Azerbaijan continues to provide housing for families of martyrs and war veterans (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 6. Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population has allocated another 100 apartments and private houses to the families of martyrs and war veterans, Trend reports.

Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection, Anar Karimov, attended the ceremony in Baku to mark the occasion.

The housing program for families of martyrs and war veterans was initiated in the 1990s, following the directive of the national leader Heydar Aliyev. The program has continued successfully over the years and was expanded fivefold after the Second Karabakh War, which resulted in a momentous victory for Azerbaijan under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the victorious Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

Today, 100 apartments and private houses were provided in Baku and approximately 15 districts, including Barda, Zagatala, Oguz, Saatli, Imishli, Beylagan, Tovuz, Gazakh, Salyan, Agsu, Khachmaz, among others. This brings the total to 5,100 apartments and private houses provided for the families of martyrs and war veterans in the post-war period, with 600 allocated this year alone. In total, over the past period, 13,900 apartments and private houses have been allocated.

The event also highlighted the ongoing support measures aimed at enhancing the social security of the families of martyrs and war veterans. These measures include ensuring their employment, providing rehabilitation services, and other forms of assistance.

Family members of martyrs and war veterans expressed their heartfelt gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for his unwavering attention and care, which has provided them with new apartments and private houses.