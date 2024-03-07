We can pull through at home, but hardly in Leverkusen - Azerbaijan's ex-player

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. Qarabag performed a good game at home, unlike the first encounter of the group round against Bayer, said Jeyhun Sultanov, a former football player of the Azerbaijan national team, Trend reports via İdman.biz.

He assessed the encounter between Qarabag and Bayer, which will take place tonight in the UEFA Europa League round of 16. Sultanov feels the match against the Germans will be treated extremely seriously.

"Bayer is such an opponent that it is difficult to think about a 100 percent victory in a duel with them. We always want a lot from Qarabag. Of course, it is better to win. But the main thing is to watch a good match. Bayer is very dangerous. We know that this opponent is the best team in Europe today, and Xabi Alonso is the best coach. For this reason, it will be very difficult for Qarabag. We can play well at home and get something, but we have very little chance in Leverkusen. I believe that the fan support will be great for the Aghdam representative today," he said.

Qarabag - Bayer match, which will be held today at the Tofig Bahramov Stadium, will start at 21:45 (GMT+4).

