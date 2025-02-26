Azerbaijani people visit Khojaly genocide memorial to pay tribute to victims (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. Azerbaijani people are visiting the Khojaly genocide memorial to pay tribute to the memory of the genocide victims in connection with its 33rd anniversary, Trend reports.

State and government officials, intellectuals, and public representatives, as well as ordinary citizens, visit the memorial and arrange flowers in front of it.

On the night of February 25–26, 1992, the Khojaly genocide—one of the most horrific crimes against humanity in the past century—was carried out by Armenia with extreme brutality against Azerbaijani civilians.

On this solemn anniversary, the Azerbaijani people remember with deep sorrow the 613 victims of this atrocity, including 106 women, 70 elderly people, and 63 children, whose lives were taken in a single night.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel