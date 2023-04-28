Azerbaijan introduces changes to rules of storage, use of State Grain Fund

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. Amendments have been made to the "Rules of Storage and Use of the State Grain Fund" approved by Resolution No. 105 of July 7, 2009, of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov has signed a corresponding resolution.

According to the amendments, grain supply and grain renewal in the Fund are carried out by the decision of the state customer and in agreement with the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, and the use of grain from the Fund is carried out by the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

Will be updated