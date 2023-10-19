Tickets from Baku to Nakhchivan now available online at Biletim.az

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. Online purchase of tickets from Baku to Nakhchivan has become available at Biletim.az, as part of the ongoing work on the electronic services of the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency, subordinate to the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, Trend reports.

The number of directions included in the portal has now reached 40. The online ticket sales system will gradually cover all carriers and bus stations providing passenger transportation services. The number of carriers connected to the system currently has increased to 92, and the number of vehicles - to 223.

In addition, the portal has a number of advantages in terms of saving time, ensuring customer satisfaction, and increasing the turnover of non-cash payments in Azerbaijan.

Registration on the biletim.az website is necessary to buy a ticket. The Biletim mobile application also can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play.