Central Bank of Azerbaijan takes Azersigorta's license back

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has annulled the license of Azersigorta OJSC, Trend reports, referring to CBA.

On January 31, a decree was signed to revoke the "On organization of activities of the State Insurance Commercial Company and Azersigorta" decree from July 16, 2022. Subsequently, the CBA Board of Directors, on February 14, 2024, decided to nullify the license No. 000270 issued to Azersigorta Joint Stock Company for insurance activities, dated October 14, 2009.

