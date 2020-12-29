Turkmenistan, Russia consider specific proposals for new joint projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29

Turkmenistan and Russia have named a number of concrete proposals for new joint projects, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan’s State News agency.

The proposals were discussed during a telephone conversation between Chairman of the Mejlis (Parliament) of Turkmenistan Gulshat Mammadova and Chairman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matviyenko.

The parties spoke in favor of organizing an exchange of experience between the deputy corps of the two countries.

The participants spoke in favor of further deepening relations and specified its promising aspects, the report says.

The sides noted that great opportunities for expanding mutual dialogue are opening up in connection with the transition to a bicameral system of the supreme legislative and representative body of Turkmenistan.

As was reported earlier, the trade turnover between Turkmenistan and Russia increased by 2.7 times during 1H2020, compared to the same period of 2019.

The trade turnover between countries amounted to $1 billion million in 2019.

