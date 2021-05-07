Georgia shares data on number of citizen registered for temporary employment in Germany and Israel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7

Some 98,443 Georgian citizens have already registered for temporary legal employment in Germany, Trend reports via the State Employment Promotion Agency of Georgia.

As reported, there are 1,427 Georgian citizens who have registered for the same program in Israel.

Seasonal jobs are available in the agricultural sector in Germany where about 5,000 Georgian citizens will be able to be legally employed for three months.

As for Israel, the country is offering about 1,000 Georgian citizens to find temporary legal employment as homecare specialists for one year.

Georgian citizens will receive at least $1,610 a month in wages if they work 42 hours a week in Israel, while if they work 58 hours a week the monthly salary will be about $2,440, says the Ministry of Health of Georgia.

Registration for the program started on February 15 for Germany and on April 12 for Israel on https://workabroad.moh.gov.ge/ and will continue throughout the year.

