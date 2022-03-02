Azerbaijan reveals plans for European gas supply ramp up

Oil&Gas 2 March 2022 09:38 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan reveals plans for European gas supply ramp up
Uzbekistan increases motor gasoline production Uzbekistan 09:57
CityNet presents a new affordable tariff Other News 09:45
Iran faces saturated livestock market - Livestock Council Business 09:42
Azerbaijan reveals plans for European gas supply ramp up Oil&Gas 09:38
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry auctions off gov't bonds Finance 09:37
Iran's foreign exchange reserve is favorable– CBI Finance 09:33
Nordstrom shares jump after retailer projects strong full-year results US 09:28
Relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia achieve level of strategic partnership - ambassador Politics 09:11
Executive director details 2022 action plan for Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 09:05
Exxon to exit Russia, leaving $4 bln in assets, Sakhalin LNG project in doubt World 08:34
Air India flight carrying 182 Indian nationals from Ukraine lands in Mumbai World 08:14
Powers of Kazakh MP Dariga Nazarbayeva terminated ahead of schedule Kazakhstan 08:11
Kazakhstan adds 260 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hrs Kazakhstan 07:49
Boeing suspends parts, maintenance and support for Russian airlines Russia 07:38
Indian PM meets President, briefs him on Ukraine crisis, govt response World 07:03
US closes airspace to Russian airlines US 06:33
Russian Foreign Ministry publishes info on Ukrainian events, Donbass tragedy Russia 05:39
Ukraine authorities announced termination of railway communication with the south of country (PHOTO) World 05:04
India calls for immediate cessation of violence in Ukraine World 04:39
Ford suspends its operations in Russia Russia 03:54
EU refuses to send fighter jets to Ukraine World 03:26
At the request of Parliamentary Committee on Foreign affairs, Shringla briefs on Ukraine, Operation Ganga World 02:49
Another 2,604 people, including citizens of Azerbaijan, left Ukraine - Turkish FM Turkey 02:11
Apple stops selling its goods through Russian online store Russia 01:26
Russia and the West should establish mutually beneficial relations - Turkish president's spokesperson Turkey 00:57
Putin banned export of foreign cash in amount of more than $10,000 from Russia Russia 00:28
Ukraine would demand legally binding security guarantees if NATO shut the door on Ukraine's membership prospects - Zelensky World 1 March 23:57
IEA members to release 60 million barrels of oil from their emergency reserves Oil&Gas 1 March 23:25
India opens new route through Moldova to evacuate its citizens from Ukraine: MEA World 1 March 22:38
Train from Kyiv planned for Azerbaijani citizens - embassy Society 1 March 21:57
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made Instagram post on occasion of Fire Tuesday (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 1 March 21:15
Ukraine receives candidate country status for joining EU Europe 1 March 20:56
Serbian companies have high potential to participate in restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated territories - minister Politics 1 March 20:51
If Moscow delivers ultimatums, Ukraine to refuse conducting negotiations with Russia - Ukraine FM Europe 1 March 20:50
Complete ceasefire needed to begin Russia-Ukraine negotiations - President Zelenskyy Europe 1 March 20:41
Ukraine may launch preventive missile attack on Belarus Europe 1 March 20:36
Azerbaijani FM discusses situation in Ukraine with UK colleague Politics 1 March 20:25
Mexico declines to impose any sanctions on Russia Russia 1 March 19:41
Russia's Defense Ministry warns about strikes on military facilities in Kyiv World 1 March 19:21
Uzbek Republican Stock Exchange unveils overall trading data for Mar.1 Uzbekistan 1 March 19:19
Azerbaijan holds discussions on 'green tariffs' with UK experts Oil&Gas 1 March 19:09
Georgia's car re-export to Turkmenistan plummets Georgia 1 March 19:06
Second round of Russia-Ukraine negotiations to take place in Belarus Russia 1 March 19:00
Amendments made in structure of commission under Azerbaijani Entrepreneurs Confederation Business 1 March 18:44
Uzbekistan to start exporting dried fruits to US Uzbekistan 1 March 18:44
Price indexes of financial, trade sectors at Uzbek stock exchange fall Uzbekistan 1 March 18:39
Loading/unloading activity in Iran’s Shahid Rajaee port decreases Transport 1 March 18:25
Head of European Commission talks Ukraine's application for EU membership Europe 1 March 18:23
Azerbaijan recommends bill on Food Safety for discussion at plenary session of parliament Politics 1 March 18:12
Azerbaijani NBCO bonds included in listing of Baku Stock Exchange Finance 1 March 18:10
First captive exchange takes place between Russia and Ukraine Europe 1 March 18:10
Central Bank of Azerbaijan to auction short-term notes Finance 1 March 17:55
US Pfizer's Azerbaijani office announces its liquidation Economy 1 March 17:54
Locating US nuclear weapons in Europe unacceptable, says Lavrov Russia 1 March 17:48
Azerbaijani ministry talks integration of services into G-Cloud Economy 1 March 17:45
Prices for several food products in Iran rising Business 1 March 17:43
Turkmenistan's Turkmennebit announces tender for chemical products purchase Tenders 1 March 17:43
Turkmen entrepreneurs reveal data on industrial products export Turkmenistan 1 March 17:40
Azerbaijan to take part in int’l tourism fair in Turkey Economy 1 March 17:39
Azerbaijan to unveil "Entrepreneur of Year" competition winner in partnership with SMBDA Economy 1 March 17:34
Georgia suspends transactions with cardholders of Russian banks Georgia 1 March 17:24
EU launches special procedure for Ukraine's accession Europe 1 March 17:16
Iran's Saipa sees surge in passenger car manufacturing Business 1 March 17:13
Iran’s Pars Khodro boosts car manufacturing Business 1 March 17:12
Some Azerbaijani citizens enter Hungary from Ukraine - State Committee on Work with Diaspora Society 1 March 17:11
Kazakhstan unveils inflation indicators Business 1 March 17:10
Uzbekistan shares data of food products imports for 1M2022 Uzbekistan 1 March 17:09
Kazakhstan's Aktobe region increases trade with South Korea Kazakhstan 1 March 17:01
Europe needs to accelerate green transition – EU Commission president Oil&Gas 1 March 16:50
Young talents in computer science bring another success to Azerbaijan! Economy 1 March 16:48
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 1 March 16:48
List of prestigious foreign universities for Azerbaijani youth to be published in March Society 1 March 16:48
Azerbaijan confirms 832 more COVID-19 cases, 2,329 recoveries Society 1 March 16:42
Turkey releases cargo traffic via local ports from Russia in January 2022 Turkey 1 March 16:41
Leading world universities to be included in new State program for education of Azerbaijani youth - minister Society 1 March 16:37
Iran Khordo records decline in passenger car manufacturing Business 1 March 16:37
Second round of Russia-Ukraine peace talks may take place on March 2 Europe 1 March 16:35
Galt & Taggart revises economic growth for Georgia Georgia 1 March 16:33
Ukraine recalls ambassadors from Kyrgyzstan and Georgia - President Zelenskyy Europe 1 March 16:24
Azerbaijani Central Bank's foreign exchange reserves grow Finance 1 March 16:23
Azerbaijani minister talks students studying in Ukrainian universities Society 1 March 16:04
Kazakhstan’s Aktau Int’l Sea Trade Port opens tender to buy liquefied gas Tenders 1 March 15:57
Azerbaijan's monetary base up Finance 1 March 15:53
Azerbaijani MFA once again addresses compatriots in Ukraine Politics 1 March 15:47
Italian PM points to need to double TAP’s capacity Oil&Gas 1 March 15:41
Antimonopoly Service to continue measures to stabilize inflation in Azerbaijan Economy 1 March 15:38
Volume of cargo loaded/unloaded in Iran’s Khorramshahr port increases Business 1 March 15:37
Providing women with opportunity to study at military high schools proposed in Azerbaijan Society 1 March 15:29
Indian govt boosts tourism sector with initiatives, offers: Report Other News 1 March 15:27
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for March 1 Society 1 March 15:16
Hundreds of Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from Ukraine's Kharkiv - Honorary Consulate Society 1 March 15:15
Europe’s natural gas demand to drop significantly by 2050 Oil&Gas 1 March 15:13
Azerbaijan reveals number of victims of mines and unexploded ordnance in Feb. 2022 Society 1 March 15:11
Possible Vienna agreement would affect Iran's nuclear enrichment - IAEO head Nuclear Program 1 March 15:02
Natural gas investment to drop amid lower demand Oil&Gas 1 March 14:55
Azerbaijani Kapital Bank continues conducting transactions with Russian ruble Business 1 March 14:53
Active participation of Azerbaijani people in vaccination leads to formation of herd immunity - Health Ministry Society 1 March 14:46
Azerbaijan unveils mortgage loans issued through state line Economy 1 March 14:41
Europe’s natural gas import dynamics by 2050 Oil&Gas 1 March 14:37
Azerbaijan shows wisdom and courage towards international law - former PM of Bosnia and Herzegovina (VIDEO) Politics 1 March 14:36
