Iranian currency rates for January 2

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.2

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on January 2, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 13 currencies have increased and 20 have decreased compared to December 31.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 51,389 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on January 2 Iranian rial on December 31 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 57,423 57,184 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,509 47,625 1 Swedish krona SEK 5,115 5,118 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,906 4,916 1 Danish krone DKK 6,904 6,936 1 Indian rupee INR 575 575 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,087 137,900 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,141 26,179 100 Japanese yens JPY 40,687 40,712 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,417 5,418 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,976 32,948 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 30,255 30,323 1 South African rand ZAR 2,860 2,873 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,646 5,697 1 Russian ruble RUB 568 566 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,533 3,534 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 32,414 32,343 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,777 31,748 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,600 49,602 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,268 2,255 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 32 32 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,764 35,718 1 Libyan dinar LYD 31,373 31,370 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,434 6,431 100 Thai baths THB 139,999 140,251 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,442 10,451 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 38,684 38,700 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 51,389 51,609 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,968 9,970 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,817 12,837 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 3,018 2,994 1 Afghan afghani AFN 545 539 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,257 16,213 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 87,463 87,466 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,717 3,717 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,966 11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 308,382 rials, and the price of $1 is 255,100 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 316,940 rials, and the price of $1 is 255,943 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 254,000-257,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 311,000-314,000 rials.