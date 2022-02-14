Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 14

By Nazrin Israfilova – Trend:

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Jan. 31 1.7 Feb. 7 1.7 Feb. 1 1.7 Feb. 8 1.7 Feb. 2 1.7 Feb. 9 1.7 Feb. 3 1.7 Feb.10 1.7 Feb. 4 1.7 Feb.11 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has decreased by 0.0098 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has fallen by 0.0045 and amounted to 1.9413 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Jan. 31 1.8974 Feb. 7 1.9447 Feb. 1 1.9113 Feb. 8 1.942 Feb. 2 1.9167 Feb. 9 1.9426 Feb. 3 1.9207 Feb.10 1.9423 Feb. 4 1.9494 Feb.11 1.9349 Average weekly 1,9191 Average weekly 1.9413

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has reduced by 0.0002 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has increased by 0.0005 manat and amounted to 0.0226 manat per ruble.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Jan. 31 0.0219 Feb. 7 0.0224 Feb. 1 0.022 Feb. 8 0.0226 Feb. 2 0.0222 Feb. 9 0.0227 Feb. 3 0.0223 Feb.10 0.0227 Feb. 4 0.0223 Feb.11 0.0226 Average weekly 0.0221 Average weekly 0.0226

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish grew by 0.0005 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate amounted to 0.1253. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency has fallen by 0.0001 manat.