Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 14
By Nazrin Israfilova – Trend:
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
Jan. 31
|
1.7
|
Feb. 7
|
1.7
|
Feb. 1
|
1.7
|
Feb. 8
|
1.7
|
Feb. 2
|
1.7
|
Feb. 9
|
1.7
|
Feb. 3
|
1.7
|
Feb.10
|
1.7
|
Feb. 4
|
1.7
|
Feb.11
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has decreased by 0.0098 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has fallen by 0.0045 and amounted to 1.9413 manat.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
Jan. 31
|
1.8974
|
Feb. 7
|
1.9447
|
Feb. 1
|
1.9113
|
Feb. 8
|
1.942
|
Feb. 2
|
1.9167
|
Feb. 9
|
1.9426
|
Feb. 3
|
1.9207
|
Feb.10
|
1.9423
|
Feb. 4
|
1.9494
|
Feb.11
|
1.9349
|
Average weekly
|
1,9191
|
Average weekly
|
1.9413
The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has reduced by 0.0002 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has increased by 0.0005 manat and amounted to 0.0226 manat per ruble.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
Jan. 31
|
0.0219
|
Feb. 7
|
0.0224
|
Feb. 1
|
0.022
|
Feb. 8
|
0.0226
|
Feb. 2
|
0.0222
|
Feb. 9
|
0.0227
|
Feb. 3
|
0.0223
|
Feb.10
|
0.0227
|
Feb. 4
|
0.0223
|
Feb.11
|
0.0226
|
Average weekly
|
0.0221
|
Average weekly
|
0.0226
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish grew by 0.0005 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate amounted to 0.1253. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency has fallen by 0.0001 manat.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
Jan. 31
|
0.1257
|
Feb. 7
|
0.1253
|
Feb. 1
|
0.1276
|
Feb. 8
|
0.1249
|
Feb. 2
|
0.1271
|
Feb. 9
|
0.1253
|
Feb. 3
|
0.126
|
Feb.10
|
0.1255
|
Feb. 4
|
0.1253
|
Feb.11
|
0.1258
|
Average weekly
|
0.1263
|
Average weekly
|
0.1253