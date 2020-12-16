749 more COVID-19 cases over 24 hrs in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan recorded 749 more coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

86 cases were registered in Nur-Sultan, 77 in Almaty, 4 in Shymkent, 65 in Akmola region, 3 in Aktobe region, 49 in Almaty region, 60 in Atyrau region, 64 in East Kazakhstan, 32 in Zhambyl region, 38 in West Kazakhstan, 31 in Karaganda region, 70 on Kostanay region, 9 in Kyzylorda region, 9 in Mangistau region, 80 in Pavlodar region, 65 in North Kazakhstan, 7 in Turkestan raising the country’s coronavirus tally to 143,735.