Kazakhstan to organize evacuation of its citizens from Israel

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 9. Kazakhstan will organize evacuation of its citizens from Israel following the ongoing armed clashes with Hamas militant group, said the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Aybek Smadiyarov, Trend reports.

As Smadiyarov noted, at the moment there are 77 people registered at the consular registration at the Kazakh Embassy in Tel Aviv.

"The Embassy of Kazakhstan, together with Air Astana, is working to compile a list of citizens who have expressed a desire to return to Kazakhstan, and to work on organizing their further transportation to a safe place. By this time, 118 Kazakhs had expressed a desire to return to Kazakhstan. Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv continues to operate as normal. Along with this, at the government level we are working on the issue of organizing a special repatriation flight, which will be sent to Tel Aviv in the coming days," he said.

According to estimates from the Kazakh Embassy in Tel Aviv, there may be more than 400 Kazakh citizens in Israel who are not registered with the embassy.

He added that at the moment there is no information about the possible dead, injured hostages among Kazakhs.

A combined attack was launched against Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive bombardment of rockets began from the Gaza Strip, followed by militant infiltration by land, water and air.

In response to the massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) declared a state of preparedness for potential conflict. Additionally, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced the mobilization of reservists on a large scale.