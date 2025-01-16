Azerbaijan set to introduce digital identity solutions for its citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. A new action plan has been unveiled for the implementation of the "Digital Development Concept in the Republic of Azerbaijan," Trend reports.

The development is outlined in the "Digital Development Concept in the Republic of Azerbaijan," approved by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

The document highlights the expansion of digital development applications.

As part of this initiative, Digital ID—a digital means of identifying a citizen's identity—will be introduced.

The Ministry of Digital Development and Transport will be the primary executive body overseeing this process, with other relevant agencies assigned specific roles. The implementation period for these initiatives will span 2025-2027.

The initial outcome of the Digital ID implementation will be the improvement of the legal and regulatory framework, while the intermediate result will involve determining the types of documents for identity verification within the Digital ID system.

The final result will be the issuance of identity documents to citizens via the Digital ID solution.