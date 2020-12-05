Kyrgyzstan allows entry of foreigners and stateless persons

The Government of the Kyrgyz Republic adopted a decision to resume an entry to the country of foreign citizens and stateless persons arriving in the republic through a checkpoints of the Manas, Osh, Issyk-Kul international airports in compliance with the requirements of the Algorithms of actions to prevent the import and spread of COVID-19 coronavirus infection, Trend reports citing Kabar.

Thus, starting Dec. 4, 2020 foreign citizens and stateless persons can arrive in Kyrgyzstan by regular flights in the order established by the legislation of the republic, the press service of the country’s Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

According to the mentioned Algorithm, foreign citizens and stateless persons are allowed to board the aircraft following to the Kyrgyz Republic when presenting the results of PCR-research, which testifies about absence of coronavirus infection, conducted during the last 72 hours (3 days).

Upon arrival to the republic, an employees of sanitary-quarantine points will also check presence of PCR-research results and thermometry of passengers onboard the aircraft.

In case of expiration of the PCR-test (72 hours) due to objective reasons related to the duration of the flight or flight delay, foreign citizens and stateless persons must pass the test at the place of arrival.

In addition, in order to ensure the arrival of international observers for the presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for 2021, the Government has decided to pass foreign nationals who are sent to Kyrgyzstan as international observers at the invitation of the republic’s Foreign Ministry and other competent state bodies.