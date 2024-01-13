Turkmenistan expresses its commitment to developing co-op with UN

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 13. Turkmenistan and the UN engaged in discussions on pertinent matters concerning their bilateral cooperation, Trend reports.

These issues were discussed during a meeting between the Director-General of UN Geneva, Tatiana Valovaya, and the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the UN Office at Geneva, Vepa Hajiyev, during which he presented his credentials.

During the meeting, Vera Hajiyev outlined Turkmenistan's commitment to the values and principles laid down in the foundation of the organization, as well as the desire to maintain close contacts in order to implement the initiatives put forward by Turkmenistan on various international platforms.

The sides had a constructive exchange of views on the initiatives Turkmenistan put forward during the 78th session of the UN General Assembly and considered the possibilities of their joint implementation.

At the same time, the prospects for strengthening relations and developing bilateral cooperation in the near future were considered.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan continues to actively cooperate with the UN, demonstrating constant interest in developing a fruitful partnership.

The country actively participates in various UN program and initiative projects, including in the fields of sustainable development, health, education, and social protection, and interaction with the organization contributes to strengthening international cooperation, sharing best practices, implementing common goals in the field of sustainable development, and improving the quality of life of the population of Turkmenistan.

