Uzbek auto market crippled by country wide power outage

UzAuto Motors has not resumed accepting applications for the sale of its Nexia, Spark, Cobalt, and Lacetti vehicles, Trend reports via Uzbek media outlets.

This happened due to a massive power outage in the country on January 25, which led to interruptions in the operations structural enterprises of UzAuto Motors.

Previously, it was reported that a large-scale power outage in Kazakhstan led to power outages in a number of cities in Uzbekistan.

Uzbekistan’s UzAuto Motors has suspended accepting new applications for the sale of Nexia, Spark, Cobalt, Lacetti cars until February 1, 2022.

The company made this decision due to logistical problems in ports and on rail routes, as well as interruptions in the supply of semiconductors around the world.

In 2020, the production capacity of UzAuto Motors was 280,000 vehicles per year, and the number of purchase applications was about 240,000 applications. However, as of mid-December 2021, the effective declared demand amounted to over 325,000, while the production volume amounted to 236,600.

