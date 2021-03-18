Iran gov't extends deadline for repayment of foreign exchange loans

TEHRAN, Iran, March. 18

Trend:

The Iranian government's Economic Coordination Headquarters extended the deadline for repayment of foreign exchange loans for one year.

Vice President for Economic Affairs of Iran Mohammad Nahavandian, the Minister of Economy Farhad Dejpasand, and the Governor of the Central Bank of Iran Abdul Nasser Hemmati issued the joint decree to extend the repayment period of the foreign exchange loan installments, Trend reports citing Mehr News Agency.

According to the decree, the National Development Fund and the relevant operating banks are obliged to extend the repayment deadline of the foreign exchange loans for one year at the request of the applicants.