Iran has told IAEA it plans to enrich uranium to 20%

Nuclear Program 1 January 2021 22:21 (UTC+04:00)
Iran has told IAEA it plans to enrich uranium to 20%

Iran has told the U.N. nuclear watchdog it intends to enrich uranium to up to 20% purity, a level it achieved before its 2015 deal with major powers and higher than the 4.5% it has recently been enriching up to, Russia’s ambassador to the agency said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

“#IAEA DG reported to the (IAEA) Board of Governors ... about intention of #Tehran to start enrichment op to 20%,” Russian Ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency Mikhail Ulyanov said on Twitter on Friday, referring to IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

A Vienna-based diplomat confirmed there had been an IAEA report to member states saying that, but declined to elaborate. The IAEA was not immediately available for comment.

Iran’s 2015 deal with major powers on curbing its nuclear activities says it can only enrich up to 3.67%, far short of the 90% that is weapons-grade.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Turkey’s YTB provides surgery courses for Turkic countries
Turkey’s YTB provides surgery courses for Turkic countries
Turkey to administer inactive COVID-19 vaccine in 2 doses, 28 days apart
Turkey to administer inactive COVID-19 vaccine in 2 doses, 28 days apart
Turkey's newly appointed treasury minister reiterates structural reform aims
Turkey's newly appointed treasury minister reiterates structural reform aims
Loading Bars
Latest
Iran has told IAEA it plans to enrich uranium to 20% Nuclear Program 22:21
UK records another 53,285 coronavirus cases, 613 deaths Europe 21:38
NBG: Number of international visitors to Georgia reduces Georgia 20:59
Iran gasoline exports hit $1.4b in 7 months Finance 20:56
Turkey’s YTB provides surgery courses for Turkic countries Turkey 20:54
Pandemic likely to end by summer - Tajik minister of health Tajikistan 20:51
26 civilians killed by rebels in eastern Congo Other News 20:16
Prime Minister of Bulgaria makes phone call to President Aliyev Politics 20:05
ANAMA and MIA of Azerbaijan appeal to population (VİDEO) Society 20:02
Pakistan, India exchange list of nuclear installations, prisoners Other News 19:45
Radio TV broadcasting restored in Shusha (PHOTO) Society 19:16
Azerbaijan shows video footage of Malatkeshin village of Zangilan region (VİDEO) Politics 18:45
Azerbaijan confirms 3,858 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 18:21
Georgia to show that it does not give up easily - President Georgia 17:58
Turkey to administer inactive COVID-19 vaccine in 2 doses, 28 days apart Turkey 17:55
Death toll from COVID-19 pandemic in Iran exceeds 55,300 people Society 17:53
753 coronavirus cases reported in Kazakhstan over past day Kazakhstan 17:50
S.Korea's export falls 5.4 pct in 2020 over COVID-19 Economy 17:32
Azerbaijan shows video footage of Khojahan village of Gubadli region (VİDEO) Politics 16:57
Water and electricity facilities to be launched in Iran Oil&Gas 15:45
Nigerian army kills scores of Boko Haram militants in airstrikes: spokesman Other News 15:44
Georgia reports 990 coronavirus cases, 3 265 recoveries, 23 deaths Georgia 15:03
Turkey's newly appointed treasury minister reiterates structural reform aims Finance 15:01
Exports from Khorasan Razavi stand at $1.2b Economy 14:35
Uzbekistan approves three-year investment program worth $37.5 bln Finance 14:30
Vaccine, EU action key tools for Italy's post-COVID rebirth: president Europe 13:52
TAP to contribute to Azerbaijan’s economic security, prosperity - Ariel Cohen Politics 13:19
Gas supply from Shah Deniz field to EU commenced - Georgian PM Georgia 12:54
Coronavirus overshadows Japan's New Year's Day festivities Other News 12:47
Azerbaijan Insurers Association talks about priority tasks of insurance market for 2021 Finance 12:00
Economy Minister welcomes Shah Deniz gas supply through SGC Georgia 11:40
Kyrgyzstan adds 122 new COVID-19 cases Kyrgyzstan 11:39
Scientists in Turkey develop ultra-fast testing device for COVID-19 Turkey 11:37
Iran's Hormozgan Customs to release basic goods for population Business 11:35
Electric vehicle maker Tesla to deliver China-made Model Y SUVs this month Business 10:48
Macau's gambling revenues drop 65.8% in December, 79.3% in 2020 Business 10:13
Oil storage facility of Iranian Oil Terminals Company repaired Oil&Gas 09:40
Magnitude 4.6 earthquake strikes near Almaty city Kazakhstan 09:12
Turkey under holiday curfew Turkey 08:52
International reserves decreased by USD 25.9 million - National Bank of Georgia Georgia 08:44
Iranian Markazi province exports top $600mn in 9 months Business 08:37
Nissan Motor to reduce presence in Europe as part of turnaround plan Other News 08:18
China reports 19 new COVID-19 cases vs 25 a day earlier Other News 07:42
Georgian State Audit Office eyes to study effectiveness of gov’t anti-crisis plan Georgia 07:01
France's new daily COVID-19 cases a little down but still close to 20,000 Europe 06:21
Trump extends immigration bans despite opposition from U.S. business groups US 05:39
U.S. imposes $30 million penalty on Daimler for delayed truck recalls US 05:01
Brexit: United Kingdom exits EU's orbit after 48 years Europe 04:14
Brazil registers 1,074 more deaths from COVID-19 Other News 03:28
General Assembly approves 3.23 bln USD UN budget for 2021 Other News 02:49
Israeli PM, UN Mideast envoy meet over regional issues Israel 02:05
Victory befits our people and we will always be victorious - President of Azerbaijan Politics 01:37
Year 2020 will go down in history as year of our glorious Victory - President of Azerbaijan Politics 01:32
If anyone tries to insult Azerbaijani people, they will learn lesson that will make 44-day war look small - President Aliyev Politics 01:29
After April war, then leadership of Armenia practically promised to withdraw from occupied territories - President Aliyev Politics 01:27
No-one managed to force us to make peace agreement that contradicted our interests - President of Azerbaijan Politics 01:21
"Karabakh is Azerbaijan" was key message of President İlham Aliyev in his closing speech of 2019 - President's assistant (PHOTO) Politics 01:18
My word is as strong as my signature - President of Azerbaijan Politics 01:16
I was prepared for all libel, I had one goal – to liberate our lands - President Aliyev Politics 01:14
I rejected wishes of certain countries because those wishes were against our national interests - President of Azerbaijan Politics 01:10
In today's changing world, power factor almost officially come to foreground - President Aliyev Politics 01:08
President Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani people on historic Victory Politics 01:05
We can already send and receive first cargo from Azerbaijan to Turkey through Armenia and Nakhchivan - President Aliyev Politics 01:02
More than 692,000 new COVID-19 cases registered worldwide in past day Other News 00:39
Turkish Airlines prioritizes cargo flights in aviation history’s most challenging year Turkey 31 December 2020 23:51
President Aliyev addresses the nation Politics 31 December 2020 23:26
Pandemic made my last year in office the hardest, says emotional Merkel Europe 31 December 2020 23:03
UK records highest daily increase in coronavirus cases Europe 31 December 2020 22:35
Meat prices rise again in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 31 December 2020 22:11
Iran’s trade value with Eurasia hits $1.4bn in eight months Business 31 December 2020 22:10
Georgian economy shrinks 7.7% in November 2020 Georgia 31 December 2020 22:08
Hulusi Akar's visit to Azerbaijan ends (PHOTO) Politics 31 December 2020 22:04
Moderna to supply 40 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to South Korea Other News 31 December 2020 21:38
Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases pass 2.72 mln: Africa CDC Other News 31 December 2020 21:09
Karabakh Victory has very important place in history of Caucasus - Turkish Minister of National Defense Politics 31 December 2020 20:28
Patriotic War further strengthened Turkish-Azerbaijani relations - President of Azerbaijan Politics 31 December 2020 20:22
Monitoring Center will be ready in maximum of two weeks - President Aliyev Politics 31 December 2020 20:17
We vowed to souls of our martyrs that we would restore destroyed territories - President Aliyev Politics 31 December 2020 20:11
Turkish-Azerbaijani unity and brotherhood are unshakable, eternal - President of Azerbaijan Politics 31 December 2020 20:04
In coming days, we will begin construction of railway from Horadiz to Zangilan, to Armenian border - President of Azerbaijan Politics 31 December 2020 20:03
Many of Armenian armed units that still remain in some of liberated lands neutralized - President Aliyev Politics 31 December 2020 19:58
Iranian President pleased with revival of Urmia Lake as great historical job Iran 31 December 2020 19:00
Spain reaches an initial agreement with Britain on Gibraltar Europe 31 December 2020 18:45
Azerbaijan shows video footage from Baghlipeye village of Kalbajar region (VIDEO) Politics 31 December 2020 17:47
Doctor who volunteered for COVID-19 vaccine dispels fears as Turkey receives first doses Turkey 31 December 2020 17:00
Acting PM of Kyrgyzstan holds meeting on socio-political situation in country Kyrgyzstan 31 December 2020 16:42
NBG: Number of international visitors to Georgia reduces Georgia 31 December 2020 16:30
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for December 31 Society 31 December 2020 16:06
President Aliyev exdends condolences to president of Croatia Politics 31 December 2020 15:57
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Turkish Minister of National Defense (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 31 December 2020 15:49
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani people on World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year (PHOTO) Politics 31 December 2020 15:43
Azerbaijan confirms 4,127 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 31 December 2020 15:27
AzTV presents: “I am proud that I am an Azerbaijani” documentary to air today at 20:45 (VIDEO) Society 31 December 2020 14:50
TAP Starts Transporting First Gas Oil&Gas 31 December 2020 13:35
744 beat coronavirus in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 31 December 2020 13:26
Cabinet okays MoU between India, Bhutan on peaceful uses of outer space Other News 31 December 2020 13:23
Coronavirus: India expects Covid-19 vaccine in a 'few days' Other News 31 December 2020 13:21
'Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood is eternal and indestructible' event held (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 31 December 2020 13:06
Central Bank of Azerbaijan expands access for foreign investors to capital market Finance 31 December 2020 12:45
Georgia reports 1 527 coronavirus cases, 1 282 recoveries, 24 deaths Georgia 31 December 2020 12:25
All news